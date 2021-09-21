Sheffield United v Southampton LIVE: Build-up, team news and updates as Blades take on Saints in cup clash
Sheffield United can book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight if they overcome Premier League Southampton at Bramall Lane.
The Blades beat Carlisle and Derby County to reach this stage, and Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to shuffle his pack once again tonight as he looks to manage his squad through a testing period of games.
Stay up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Saints LIVE from the Lane
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 19:12
A bit of fan reaction to that team news...
The lowdown on tonight’s clash ...
The Referee: John Brooks will oversee the game, assisted by Gary Beswick and Wade Smith. Anthony Taylor is scheduled to be the fourth official. Brooks has taken charge of three matches so far this season, issuing no cautions during Stevenage’s draw with Swindon but three when Blackburn Rovers beat Hull City last week.
The History Lesson: United have won 25 of their 58 competitive fixtures against Southampton, who will make the journey north hoping for their 21st victory over Slavisa Jokanovic’s employers. However United have lost all of their last four clashes with Southampton. Those were all staged in the Premier League.
The Last Time Out: Although United have failed to beat Southampton since, they did knock their rivals from Hampshire out of the competition when they locked horns in the quarter-finals seven years ago. Then managed by Nigel Clough, Marc McNulty’s strike proved enough to seal United’s progress. Southampton had Florin Gardos sent-off during the closing stages.
A first start this season
for this man after a hernia operation - always good to see the options at Jokanovic’s disposal increased, for me
A first start this season
for this man after a hernia operation - always good to see the options at Jokanovic’s disposal increased, for me
And for the Saints...
Looks a strong-ish line-up from the visitors too, albeit with a few changes...
Forster, Vojnovic, Romeu, Redmond, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Salisu, Tella, Diallo, Valery
Team news is in
and as expected, Slav has rung the changes...
Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Freeman, Guedioura, Burke, Ndiaye, McBurnie.
Subs: Fleck, Brewster, Sharp, Verrips, Osborn, Norrington-Davies, Lopata.
Everything you need to know
Sheffield United: Will tonight's Carabao Cup tie between The Blades and Southampton prove to be as bad tempered as the last time?
Tonight’s Carabao Cup third round tie between Sheffield United and Southampton will be only the second time these two clubs have met in the competition.