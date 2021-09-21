Sheffield United v Southampton LIVE: Build-up, team news and updates as Blades take on Saints in cup clash

The Referee: John Brooks will oversee the game, assisted by Gary Beswick and Wade Smith. Anthony Taylor is scheduled to be the fourth official. Brooks has taken charge of three matches so far this season, issuing no cautions during Stevenage’s draw with Swindon but three when Blackburn Rovers beat Hull City last week.

The History Lesson: United have won 25 of their 58 competitive fixtures against Southampton, who will make the journey north hoping for their 21st victory over Slavisa Jokanovic’s employers. However United have lost all of their last four clashes with Southampton. Those were all staged in the Premier League.