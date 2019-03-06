Sheffield United v Rotherham United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will look to continue their unbeaten run with a second south Yorkshire derby in a week when they host Rotherham United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Blades are still in contention for automatic promotion following Monday night’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, while the Millers desperately need to pick up points at the other end of the table.

George Baldock and Billy Sharp. Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 12.15pm on Saturday 9th March.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

Where can I get updates for the match?

You can get all the latest team news and live updates from the match on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield United have a fully fit squad after Monday’s Steel City derby but Jon Taylor is a doubt for the Millers.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Sheffield United win at 2/5, a draw is 18/5 and a Rotherham win is 7/1.

What is the Blades and Rotherham’s form?

United are unbeaten in seven matches following Monday’s 0-0 Steel City derby draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Rotherham meanwhile are on their own unbeaten run of six matches dating back to January when they were last beaten by Leeds.