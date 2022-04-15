Sheffield United v Reading: Tom McIntyre puts Royals back ahead after Iliman Ndiaye's late equaliser

Sheffield United are looking to consolidate their play-off push this afternoon when they face Reading at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:52 pm

United are in control of their own destiny, sitting sixth with five games remaining, and three of those are at home – starting with the clash with Paul Ince’s side, who are 21st in the table but have embarked on a decent run of form of late, opening up an eight-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White (right) is spoken to by referee Gavin Ward against Reading: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Blades v Reading LIVE

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:56

Full time

and that’s a sickener for the Blades, the sort of result that can derail a play-off push at this late stage -

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:51

Chance for Davies

as he gets up highest to meet Norwood’s corner but he heads it over the bar

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:50

Goal Reading

you can’t write it - Reading go up the other end and score what is surely the winner. Wow

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:49

GOAAAAAL BLADES

AND IT’S Ndiaye who gets it, brilliant work from Egan in the build up as he takes a touch and slides in Ndiaye to slot home!

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:45

Late chance for Jebbison

as he steals in to meet a cross from Osborn, but can’t direct his header on target

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:35

Into the final 15 minutes

and the Blades still trail 1-0, and Reading have a free-kick in a decent position after Stevens was penalised ... it’s half-cleared but Reading win a corner as Baldock is forced to put behind. Ince takes it and United scramble clear

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:28

Third and final sub

for the Blades sees Ndiaye come on for Hourihane

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:21

Good cross

from Hourihane right into the danger area after Baldock was fouled, it’s headed over the bar but the flag had gone up already for offside

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:13

Jebbison comes on

for McBurnie, who hasn’t been moving too well since the first half when he took a whack

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:12

corner Blades

as McBurnie’s attempted flick to MGW almost comes off but it’s a corner for the Blades, Hourihane to take it on the right ... it goes all the way across and evades McBurnie

