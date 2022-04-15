Sheffield United v Reading: Tom McIntyre puts Royals back ahead after Iliman Ndiaye's late equaliser
Sheffield United are looking to consolidate their play-off push this afternoon when they face Reading at Bramall Lane.
United are in control of their own destiny, sitting sixth with five games remaining, and three of those are at home – starting with the clash with Paul Ince’s side, who are 21st in the table but have embarked on a decent run of form of late, opening up an eight-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Reading LIVE
Full time
and that’s a sickener for the Blades, the sort of result that can derail a play-off push at this late stage -
Chance for Davies
as he gets up highest to meet Norwood’s corner but he heads it over the bar
Goal Reading
you can’t write it - Reading go up the other end and score what is surely the winner. Wow
GOAAAAAL BLADES
AND IT’S Ndiaye who gets it, brilliant work from Egan in the build up as he takes a touch and slides in Ndiaye to slot home!
Late chance for Jebbison
as he steals in to meet a cross from Osborn, but can’t direct his header on target
Into the final 15 minutes
and the Blades still trail 1-0, and Reading have a free-kick in a decent position after Stevens was penalised ... it’s half-cleared but Reading win a corner as Baldock is forced to put behind. Ince takes it and United scramble clear
Third and final sub
for the Blades sees Ndiaye come on for Hourihane
Good cross
from Hourihane right into the danger area after Baldock was fouled, it’s headed over the bar but the flag had gone up already for offside
Jebbison comes on
for McBurnie, who hasn’t been moving too well since the first half when he took a whack
corner Blades
as McBurnie’s attempted flick to MGW almost comes off but it’s a corner for the Blades, Hourihane to take it on the right ... it goes all the way across and evades McBurnie