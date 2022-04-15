Sheffield United v Reading: Former Owl Lucas Joao on target as Royals lead at Lane

Sheffield United are looking to consolidate their play-off push this afternoon when they face Reading at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 15th April 2022, 3:19 pm

United are in control of their own destiny, sitting sixth with five games remaining, and three of those are at home – starting with the clash with Paul Ince’s side, who are 21st in the table but have embarked on a decent run of form of late, opening up an eight-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White (right) is spoken to by referee Gavin Ward against Reading: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Blades v Reading LIVE

Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:24

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:24

Good save Foderingham

to push Ince’s effort clear after Egan and Hourihane both missed chances to get the ball clear

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:17

Goal Reading

and that’s as easy as you like forthe visitors as a simple ball sends Joao through, he picks his spot from just inside the area and drills it into the roof of Foderingham’s net - that wasn’t in the script, for sure

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:15

Ince does well

to beat Stevens and then drive forward, but his pass is a tad too late perhaps and Joao would have been offside if he’d gone for it

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:07

Booking for Gibbs-White

as he catches Ejaria high in the chest early on in this game, on first viewing it didn’t look great and he may have been a touch fortunate to get away with that one so early in this game

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:01

Decent start

from the Blades as they snap into tackles to win the ball back and then look to play out wide on the right, Baldock looks to break into the box but is tackled and Norwood has a go from the rebound but can’t get it on target

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:00

Here come the teams

and we’re underway as the Greasy Chip Butty rings around the Lane - big game this for the Blades, can they impose themselves on it early doors?

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 14:50

An unexpected chance for this man

in Fleck’s absence, can he take it?

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 14:02

Here’s Reading’s line up

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 14:02

TEAM NEWS

and the Blades make two changes for the visit of Reading

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 13:50

Will the Blades be there

come the end of the season?

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
RoyalsReadingBramall LaneChris Holt