Sheffield United v Reading: Former Owl Lucas Joao on target as Royals lead at Lane
Sheffield United are looking to consolidate their play-off push this afternoon when they face Reading at Bramall Lane.
United are in control of their own destiny, sitting sixth with five games remaining, and three of those are at home – starting with the clash with Paul Ince’s side, who are 21st in the table but have embarked on a decent run of form of late, opening up an eight-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:24
Good save Foderingham
to push Ince’s effort clear after Egan and Hourihane both missed chances to get the ball clear
Goal Reading
and that’s as easy as you like forthe visitors as a simple ball sends Joao through, he picks his spot from just inside the area and drills it into the roof of Foderingham’s net - that wasn’t in the script, for sure
Ince does well
to beat Stevens and then drive forward, but his pass is a tad too late perhaps and Joao would have been offside if he’d gone for it
Booking for Gibbs-White
as he catches Ejaria high in the chest early on in this game, on first viewing it didn’t look great and he may have been a touch fortunate to get away with that one so early in this game
Decent start
from the Blades as they snap into tackles to win the ball back and then look to play out wide on the right, Baldock looks to break into the box but is tackled and Norwood has a go from the rebound but can’t get it on target
Here come the teams
and we’re underway as the Greasy Chip Butty rings around the Lane - big game this for the Blades, can they impose themselves on it early doors?
An unexpected chance for this man
in Fleck’s absence, can he take it?
Here’s Reading’s line up
TEAM NEWS
and the Blades make two changes for the visit of Reading
Will the Blades be there
come the end of the season?