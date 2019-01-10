Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers: Predicted line-ups, referee, player to watch and history lesson

Sheffield United return to action after their FA Cup nightmare this afternoon when they face Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane.

One to watch - Luke Freeman: Queens Park Rangers received an approach from Sheffield United about the 26-year-old midfielder before August’s transfer deadline but refused to sell. Previously of Bristol City, Stevenage and Arsenal, Freeman has scored six times in 28 appearances so far this term and been cautioned on three times.

Predicted line-ups:

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Mark Duffy, Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick.

Queens Park Rangers: Joe Lumley, Jake Bidwell, Toni Leistner, Joel Lynch, Darnell Furlong, Jordan Cousins, Pawel Wszolek, Josh Scowen, Luke Freeman, Eberechi Eze, Nahki Wells.

Referee: Andy Woolmer. From Northamptonshire, Woolmer took charge of Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town just before Christmas, when Oliver Norwood and Chris Basham were among four players booked. He cautioned only two – Jake Bidwell and Pawel Wszolek – when Queens Park Rangers visited Rotherham a month earlier. That match also finished all-square.

Chris Wilder

History lesson: Billy Sharp was on target for Sheffield United during August’s match at Loftus Road, when Chris Wilder’s side beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1. The centre-forward’s first goal of the season, he enters tomorrow’s game searching for his 18th in all competitions, also helped United secure their first win of the campaign after Eberechi Eze had earlier fired Steve McClaren’s side in front. Sharp’s team mate David McGoldrick netted the winner from the penalty spot after being impeded by Joel Lynch.