Sheffield United v QPR: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds? 

Championship football returns to Bramall Lane this weekend when Sheffield United host QPR on Saturday.

The Blades will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s humiliating defeat to non-league Barnet in the FA Cup, meaning all their focus is now on the league.

Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder. Image: Robin Parker/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 12 January.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow services.

How can I follow United v QPR live?

You can keep track of the latest team news and follow a match day live blog on the Star’s website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield United have a full squad available for the match and new signing Gary Madine should be available to make his Blades debut.

QPR look like they will be without Angel Rangel, who picked up a thigh injury in December.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be Andy Woolmer and his assistant referees will be Andrew Fox and Philip Dermott. The fourth official is Andy Davies.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a United win at 8/13, a draw is 14/5 and a QPR win is 17/4.

What is United and QPR’s form?

The Blades enter the match on the back of last weekend’s humbling defeat to Barnet in the FA Cup, but with four unbeaten games in the league before that.

QPR are currently ninth in the table, six places below United, and are undefeated in their last six matches including last weekend’s FA Cup win over Leeds.