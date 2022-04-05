Sheffield United v QPR: Managers' reaction as Blades go back into top six with big Bramall Lane win
Sheffield United got back into the play-offs this evening with victory over Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane.
The Blades dropped to eighth after defeat at Stoke City at the weekend, but moved back up to fifth after victory over Mark Warburton’s side.
PH on Uremovic’s injury
He was cramping. Aerobically he’s very good but we’ve had him in training and got him on the bench but it’s his first game in a month so we half expected it. Emotionally, his debut in a big game in front of 27k chasing a PL place. It’s one of the biggest leagues in the world so a lot of significance for him.
PH on Oli McBurnie
He’s a good footballer. I know him, I know him well and had some honest conversations. I’m a fan but you’re judged on your actions and players have to deliver. Whether they’ve got the support of the manger or not. Under trying circumstances, he was in a bad way but he wanted to play and he helped us get three points. I’m pleased with him and for him too.
FULL TIME
and the Blades are back up to fifth after another home win sealed by Norwood’s first-half effort - Luton were pegged back late on too and things look a lot rosier than they did a few days ago, that’s for sure. Stay with us for player ratings, a full match report and reaction from both camps. UTB
Good challenge Baldock
and it’s a QPR corner, we’re deep into added time and Robinson clears it for another corner ... Wallace gets up highest but flicks it wide
Gibbs-white curls just wide
after cutting inside his man on the break, but it’s just wide of the post and it’ll be a long SIX minutes of injury time from here on in as that number is held aloft by the fourth official
Final sub
for the Blades sees Osborn replace Sander Berge, seven minutes of normal time to go
Free-kick QPR
in a very good position as Baldock fouls Chair just outside the box, about 21-22 yards out probably and a great chance for QPR to test Foderingham ... Chair hits it but Egan blocks it well
Mcburnie goes off
for Jebbison and receives a standing ovation as he does so
Jack Robinson comes on
to replace Uremovic and takes his place down the right, becoming the latest Blade this season to be utilised in that position since Chris Basham’s injury
Uremovic goes down
and Bramall Lane holds its breath ... he looks like his race is run and it’s ANOTHER defensive injury problem for the Blades