Sheffield United v QPR LIVE: Matchday Live updates from Bramall Lane clash Matchday Live Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United will hope to our last weekend’s FA Cup disappointment behind them when they face QPR this afternoon. Can’t get to Bramall Lane? Keep up to date with every key moment in our matchday blog, and refresh your page for the latest update. Sheffield United Team News: Chris Basham returns for visit of QPR - new boys Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell in Blades squad