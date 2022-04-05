Sheffield United v QPR confirmed teams: Blades make THREE changes for Rangers clash
Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this evening’s Championship clash against QPR at Bramall Lane.
From Saturday’s defeat at Stoke, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has recalled Enda Stevens and Oli McBurnie after their respective absences through injury, while Filip Uremovic makes his senior debut in place of Jack Robinson.
Daniel Jebbison and Rhys Norrington-Davies also drop to the bench.
For QPR, Keiren Westwood – formerly of Sheffield Wednesday, of course – starts in goal, while former Blades target Jeff Hendrick also plays.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Uremovic, Egan, Davies, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Gibbs-White, Berge, McBurnie.
Subs: Davies, Robinson, Osborn, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.
QPR: Westwood, Wallace, Dickie, Barbet, Dykes, Chair, Field, Gray, Dunne, Hendrick, Adomah.
Subs: Amos, Austin, Thomas, McCallum, Dozzell, Sanderson, Mahoney.
