News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United v QPR confirmed teams as Blades key man returns and star makes 50th appearance

Sheffield United have made one change for this evening’s clash against QPR at Bramall Lane – and it’s a significant one, too.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 7:03 pm - 1 min read

Jayden Bogle makes his first start since recovering from injury, after coming off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

He replaces Reda Khadra and is expected to slot in at left wing-back.

Wes Foderingham starts in goal, making his 50th appearance in Blades colours.

Most Popular

QPR make three changes for the trip to Bramall Lane with Ilias Chair captaining them.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Norrington-Davies, Bogle, Norwood, Doyle, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Brewster, Sharp, Khadra, McAtee, Arblaster, Gordon.

QPR: Dieng, Dunne, Willock, Amos, Chair, Roberts, Field, Dozzell, Paal, Balogun, Laird.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United and Krystian Bielik of Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Subs: Dickie, Clarke-Salter, Johansen, Dykes, Archer, Adomah, Iroegbunam.

QPRBladesBramall Lane
News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us