Sheffield United v QPR confirmed teams as Blades key man returns and star makes 50th appearance
Sheffield United have made one change for this evening’s clash against QPR at Bramall Lane – and it’s a significant one, too.
Jayden Bogle makes his first start since recovering from injury, after coming off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.
He replaces Reda Khadra and is expected to slot in at left wing-back.
Wes Foderingham starts in goal, making his 50th appearance in Blades colours.
QPR make three changes for the trip to Bramall Lane with Ilias Chair captaining them.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Norrington-Davies, Bogle, Norwood, Doyle, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie.
Subs: Davies, Brewster, Sharp, Khadra, McAtee, Arblaster, Gordon.
QPR: Dieng, Dunne, Willock, Amos, Chair, Roberts, Field, Dozzell, Paal, Balogun, Laird.
Subs: Dickie, Clarke-Salter, Johansen, Dykes, Archer, Adomah, Iroegbunam.