Both teams were knocked out of the FA Cup and so the fixture will go ahead as planned on its original date. The Blades went out to Cardiff City whilst Pompey were knocked out by League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.

With Leeds United defeating Coventry City on Wednesday, they have opened a five-point lead on United, so this will be an opportunity to claw back some points on them. As for the Blues, they're currently 20th, and will want to create some distance between themselves and the relegation zone with just three points separating them and Derby County.

Sheffield United's record against the Blues isn't the greatest as they have won just one of their last four league games against them. Pompey don't travel well though to Bramall Lane and have failed to win on their last 23 visits. Their away form is partly why they are in a relegation battle as they have lost their last six consecutive matches on the road.

Deadline day saw Portsmouth sign Kaide Gordon on a loan deal from Liverpool until the end of the season. Ben Killip joined from Barnsley to provide back-up between the sticks after Will Norris was allowed to join Wycombe.

Pompey also allowed Tom McIntyre to go to Charlton Athletic for the remainder of the campaign, whilst they sold Owen Moxon to Stockport County. Their biggest piece of business during the window was the £1.2m they paid to sign Hayden Matthews from A-League side Sydney FC.

United on deadline day confirmed the arrivals of Jefferson Caceres and Christian Nwachukwu from Melgar and Botev Plovdiv. Chris Wilder was looking for a centre-back and landed Rob Holding after he was frozen out at Crystal Palace.

The transfer window has now shut for both sides and so with four days of training in the build-up to the match, both teams could field their new signings. With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

1 . Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United) - out Out for the season after suffering a serious injury in the Steel City Derby. | Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ibane Bowat (Portsmouth) - out The summer transfer deadline day arrival from Fulham is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training back in September. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United) - out Underwent surgery on his hernia. Expected to be out for several weeks. Luckily players in forward positions have recovered from their injuries whilst both Ben Brereton-Diaz and Tom Cannon have been signed. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales