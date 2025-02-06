Sheffield United v Portsmouth injury news as 10 out and 2 out of Championship clash

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 6th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United are in EFL Championship action on Saturday when they host Portsmouth at Bramall Lane.

Both teams were knocked out of the FA Cup and so the fixture will go ahead as planned on its original date. The Blades went out to Cardiff City whilst Pompey were knocked out by League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.

With Leeds United defeating Coventry City on Wednesday, they have opened a five-point lead on United, so this will be an opportunity to claw back some points on them. As for the Blues, they're currently 20th, and will want to create some distance between themselves and the relegation zone with just three points separating them and Derby County.

Sheffield United's record against the Blues isn't the greatest as they have won just one of their last four league games against them. Pompey don't travel well though to Bramall Lane and have failed to win on their last 23 visits. Their away form is partly why they are in a relegation battle as they have lost their last six consecutive matches on the road.

Deadline day saw Portsmouth sign Kaide Gordon on a loan deal from Liverpool until the end of the season. Ben Killip joined from Barnsley to provide back-up between the sticks after Will Norris was allowed to join Wycombe.

Pompey also allowed Tom McIntyre to go to Charlton Athletic for the remainder of the campaign, whilst they sold Owen Moxon to Stockport County. Their biggest piece of business during the window was the £1.2m they paid to sign Hayden Matthews from A-League side Sydney FC.

United on deadline day confirmed the arrivals of Jefferson Caceres and Christian Nwachukwu from Melgar and Botev Plovdiv. Chris Wilder was looking for a centre-back and landed Rob Holding after he was frozen out at Crystal Palace.

The transfer window has now shut for both sides and so with four days of training in the build-up to the match, both teams could field their new signings. With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

Out for the season after suffering a serious injury in the Steel City Derby.

1. Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United) - out

Out for the season after suffering a serious injury in the Steel City Derby. | Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The summer transfer deadline day arrival from Fulham is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training back in September.

2. Ibane Bowat (Portsmouth) - out

The summer transfer deadline day arrival from Fulham is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training back in September. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Underwent surgery on his hernia. Expected to be out for several weeks. Luckily players in forward positions have recovered from their injuries whilst both Ben Brereton-Diaz and Tom Cannon have been signed.

3. Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United) - out

Underwent surgery on his hernia. Expected to be out for several weeks. Luckily players in forward positions have recovered from their injuries whilst both Ben Brereton-Diaz and Tom Cannon have been signed. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Lane came off against Blackburn Rovers last Wednesday. He's out for the rest of the season.

4. Paddy Lane (Portsmouth) - out

Lane came off against Blackburn Rovers last Wednesday. He's out for the rest of the season. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthChampionshipFA CupCardiff CityWycombe WanderersLeague OnePompeyLeeds United
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice