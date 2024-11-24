Sheffield United v Oxford United early injury news with 8 out and 3 doubts

Sheffield United were held to a 2-2 draw at Coventry City on Saturday afternoon but Chris Wilder hailed the result as a point gained despite seeing the hosts come from behind twice.

Tyrese Campbell opened the scoring before Norman Bassette scored his first Coventry goal. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi put the Blades back in front before they had Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off for grabbing Bassette by the throat and throwing him to the floor in a rush of blood just before half-time. Coventry piled on the pressure in the second half and Bobby Thomas headed them level with 10 minutes remaining.

Tuesday’s opponents Oxford United were beaten 6-2 at home by Middlesbrough and will be out to improve on that performance when they make the trip to Bramall Lane. Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up the injury latest from both camps ahead of the game.

1 . Jordan Thorniley - doubt Was due back after the international break following an ankle problem but did not feature against Middlesbrough. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kyle Edwards - out Is expected back early December, with the trip to Sheffield United coming too soon. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Siriki Dembele - out His manager said before the international break that he is not poised to return until late December. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Max Woltman - out Is ruled out until 2025. | Getty Images Photo Sales