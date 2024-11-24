Sheffield United v Oxford United early injury news with 8 out and 3 doubts

Sheffield United were held to a 2-2 draw at Coventry City on Saturday afternoon but Chris Wilder hailed the result as a point gained despite seeing the hosts come from behind twice.
Tyrese Campbell opened the scoring before Norman Bassette scored his first Coventry goal. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi put the Blades back in front before they had Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off for grabbing Bassette by the throat and throwing him to the floor in a rush of blood just before half-time. Coventry piled on the pressure in the second half and Bobby Thomas headed them level with 10 minutes remaining.
Tuesday’s opponents Oxford United were beaten 6-2 at home by Middlesbrough and will be out to improve on that performance when they make the trip to Bramall Lane. Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up the injury latest from both camps ahead of the game.
