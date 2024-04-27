Sheffield United v Newcastle United confirmed team news as Blades receive Jack Robinson boost
Sheffield United have named an unchanged XI for this afternoon’s trip to Newcastle United, as they look to stave off relegation from the Premier League for another week at least. The Blades’ Championship return would be confirmed if they lose at St. James’ Park, while a victory may not even be enough to save them depending on results elsewhere.
Chris Wilder has selected the same side he sent out to face Manchester United on Wednesday, with Jayden Bogle shrugging off the calf issue that saw him withdrawn as a precaution. James McAtee misses out completely after his groin injury forced him off just 25 minutes after coming off the bench at Old Trafford, while Oli McBurnie misses the rest of the season.
Jack Robinson is back in the Blades squad after his recent ankle issue, taking his place amongst the substitutes alongside youngster Louie Marsh, fresh from his stunning goal in the Blades’ U21 derby victory over rivals Wednesday earlier this week. Oliver Arblaster retains the armband after his captaincy debut at Old Trafford in midweek.
Blades: Foderingham. Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Osborn, Arblaster, Hamer, Brooks, Brereton Diaz, Archer. Subs: Grbic, Norwood, Robinson, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Osula, Marsh.
Newcastle have made two changes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall coming in for Emil Krafth and Harvey Barnes.
Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Elliot Anderson; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon. Subs: Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Paul Dummett, Alex Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Joe White, Harvey Barnes, Ben Parkinson, Callum Wilson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.