Sheffield United v Millwall: McGoldrick IN, Ndiaye OUT - Blades make two changes against Lions
Sheffield United are looking to build on Saturday’s victory over Stoke when they host Millwall at Bramall Lane this evening.
Blades v Millwall LIVE from the Lane
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:09
Sheffield United are on the same points as us. They have got a very strong team, it’s a team that played in the Premier League in the previous two seasons and they are getting used to a new style under a new manager. It will be a really tough game at Bramall Lane because it always is.
TEAM NEWS
and the Blades make two changes from the side that beat Stoke on Saturday - McGoldrick starts after his cameo off the bench and Conor Hourihane replaces Ollie Norwood in midfield
Jokanovic’s encouraging update on Gibbs-White’s future
Slavisa Jokanovic says Morgan Gibbs-White would rather stay at Sheffield United for the rest of the season rather than return to Wolverhampton Wanderers and spend time on the bench, after suggesting he does not expect the Premier League club to cut short his loan.
The Star revealed earlier this month how officials at Bramall Lane had established a line of communication with their counterparts at Molineux, who have the power to recall Gibbs-White in January after allowing the midfielder to join United earlier this term.
Although Jokanovic has not been involved in those discussions, he has spoken to Gibbs-White about the situation and admitted he would be surprised if Bruno Lage, his counterpart at Wolves, suddenly wanted to work with a player he felt was surplus to requirements less than two months ago.
“If they don’t need him, then he plays some good games for us and suddenly they do need him, well, then they must know something I don’t know,” Jokanovic said. “Take your time, that is better.”
A blast from the past as the Blades face the Lions again
and the Blades are back at Bramall Lane tonight to face Millwall, just a few days after their impressive victory over Stoke City here in S2 - that was a big statement victory for Slavisa Jokanovic’s men and they’ll be looking to follow it up with another impressive display and result here tonight