Sheffield United v Millwall: McGoldrick IN, Ndiaye OUT - Blades make two changes against Lions

Slavisa Jokanovic says Morgan Gibbs-White would rather stay at Sheffield United for the rest of the season rather than return to Wolverhampton Wanderers and spend time on the bench, after suggesting he does not expect the Premier League club to cut short his loan.

The Star revealed earlier this month how officials at Bramall Lane had established a line of communication with their counterparts at Molineux, who have the power to recall Gibbs-White in January after allowing the midfielder to join United earlier this term.

Although Jokanovic has not been involved in those discussions, he has spoken to Gibbs-White about the situation and admitted he would be surprised if Bruno Lage, his counterpart at Wolves, suddenly wanted to work with a player he felt was surplus to requirements less than two months ago.