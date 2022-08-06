Sheffield United v Millwall LIVE: Blades make TWO changes as new boy makes his debut

The Blades are looking to bounce back from Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Watford with a positive result against the Lions, who have emerged as something of a bogey team for United in recent seasons.
Keep up to date with every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Millwall LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 14:12
The Blades are in the building
The official teamsheet
Here’s how Millwall line up
with Jake Cooper in the starting XI. Joy
TEAM NEWS
and Anel makes his Blades debut after returning from suspension - Rhian Brewster also starts up front with James McAtee on the bench
Blades boss explains taking a knee stance
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom last night explained why his players have elected not to take a knee before every Championship game this season, despite reserving the right to make the gesture on certain “key” occasions.
As The Star revealed ahead of Monday’s game against Watford, Heckingbottom was preparing to consult his squad on whether or not to continue with the practice which has become commonplace in English football over the past two seasons.
United decided not to do so during the build up to their opening match of the new campaign and, for reasons the 44-year-old has explained, are unlikely to do so when Millwall visit Bramall Lane this afternoon.
M A T C H D A Y
and it’s back to the Lane after what feels like an eternity today as the Blades face Millwall in S2 - they’re looking to bounce back from Monday night’s disappointing defeat at Watford and what better place? Millwall have become something of a bogey side in recent years for the Blades, with Jake Cooper transforming into a prime R9 whenever he faces a United defence it seems, but hopefully his remarkable record doesn’t continue today and the Blades can get up and running