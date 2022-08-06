Sheffield United v Millwall LIVE: Blades make TWO changes as new boy makes his debut

and it’s back to the Lane after what feels like an eternity today as the Blades face Millwall in S2 - they’re looking to bounce back from Monday night’s disappointing defeat at Watford and what better place? Millwall have become something of a bogey side in recent years for the Blades, with Jake Cooper transforming into a prime R9 whenever he faces a United defence it seems, but hopefully his remarkable record doesn’t continue today and the Blades can get up and running