Sheffield United v Millwall: Lions boss looking to replicate West Brom performance at Bramall Lane

Lions boss Gary Rowett was disappointed by his side’s weekend display and he is hoping to see a reaction when they make the trip to Sheffield.

Millwall are level with the Blades on 15 points in the Championship table but United go into the match with their tails up after an impressive win over Stoke City on Saturday.

With that in mind, Rowett is looking back to earlier in the season for inspiration, when the Lions secured a point against high-flying West Brom.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall boss Gary Rowett brings his side to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United tonight

Rowett told London News Online: You can look at fixtures and say a home game against Luton is one we feel we can go and get the three points in, knowing the next two are going to be tough matches at Sheffield United and home to Stoke. But we didn’t perform and that’s the Championship. Sometimes the games you feel you should go and take something from you don’t.

“Then it’s up to us to do what we did against the likes of West Brom, go and put a far more resilient performance in – see if we can have the right quality at the right moments.