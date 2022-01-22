Sheffield United v Luton Town: Quickfire goals from Brewster and Robinson put Blades in command
Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane for the first time in 55 days this afternoon when they face Luton Town.
The Blades haven’t played at home since the end of November when they beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge.
His men will look to bounce back from their disappointment in midweek, when Preston came from 2-0 down with 10 men to snatch a point at Deepdale.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Luton Town LIVE
Full time
and three points for the Blades at home to Luton - a flat first 45 but a much better intensity early in the second blitzed Luton with two goals and a deserved three points, I’d say . Stand by for Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction, player ratings and much more from this game as the Blades returned to Bramall Lane in winning fashion
Blades subs
see McGoldrick and McBurnie coming on, for Sharp and Ndiaye in the closing stages of this game
almost a third
for the Blades as Norrington-Davies’ cross is diverted over his own crossbar by Osho, that can’t have been far from going in... corner for the Blades, Hourihane slips as he looks to shoot and Luton look to break, but Norrington-Davies does well to cut out the danger
Blades sub
sees Berge come on for Brewster, a few Blades in the south stand certainly don’t agree judging by their reaction - Ndiaye and Sharp up front
and Luton are down to 10 men as Burke sees red for dragging down Brewster as he looks to race through on goal - Norwood’s excellent pass through and Burke had no option but to drag Brewster down, and walks for his troubles
Big chance
for Brewster to score his second as a shot is deflected into his path at the back post, he has the freedom of Bramall Lane almost to pick his spot but he can’t get over the top of the ball and he skews it over the bar
Appeals for a penalty
as Brewster goes down in the box, but the referee waves them away - fair call for me, in real time it looked like it would have been soft
AND ANOTHER ONE!
2-0 TO THE BLADES and it’s a towering headr from Jack Robinson that finds the back of the net - Norwood’s free-kick finds Robinson in the middle and he makes no mistake to double the Blades’ lead just moments after they went ahead!
GOAAAL BLADES
AND it’s Brewster who gets it, controlling a mishit shot from Bogle and firing home in front of the Kop - sending it wild and the Blades lead
We’re back under way
with no changes for the Blades at the break