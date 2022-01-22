Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the first goal against Luton Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
It was the Blades’ first game in South Yorkshire in 55 days, after a spate of postponements.
And after a flat first half, goals from Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson sealed victory over Luton, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Reece Burke saw red for fouling Brewster.
Here’s how our man rated United’s players…
Had a fairly comfortable afternoon between the sticks, his only real work of note being a near-post save from Jerome that he did well to get down to in time. Beaten by Bradley's header but he was offside anyway
Looked a constant threat when he had the ball at his feet down the right, going past his man at ease at times with tricky nutmegs and other bits of skill. Picked up an assist for Brewster's goal, although it was more luck than judgement as his mishit shot fell into the striker's path
A good shift from the Bladesman as ever, even if he wasn't as involved as he'd normally expect to be. Still busting a gut to overlap even at 2-0 up and was solid defensively as well
Marshalled his defence well. A comfortable afternoon for the Irishman who will be delighted with the clean sheet after Tuesday's disappointment at Preston
A nice moment for the defender when he rose highest in the second half and nodded in Norwood's excellent free-kick to double the Blades' lead. Hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon which will hopefully prove a confidence boost
Had a couple of half-chances to score, including one near the end when his back-post volley was deflected just over his own bar by Osho. Moments later good awareness from the Welsh international prevented a possible Luton break. Should have capped the game off later on at the back post but shot wide on his weaker foot
Snapped into tackles from the first whistle in an attempt to set the tone for United and used the ball wisely too, with a couple of nice pings to the wings reminiscent of the Norwood of old. Great free-kick for United's second goal too and a superb ball through to Brewster that resulted in Burke seeing red for the visitors
Was visibly frustrated with himself during a first-half spell when he couldn't find a teammate with his passing. A solid shift rather than spectacular
Always looked to make something happen on the ball and more impressively, was tenacious with his work off it too. Replaced by McGoldrick late on
No goal for the Blades skipper but another industrious shift up front, holding the ball up well and looking to bring in others around him. Replaced by the returning McBurnie near the end
Had a couple of opportunities in the first half, testing Shea with an angled drive and worrying him with one that hit the side-netting, and duly got on the scoresheet in the second half in front of the Kop. Spurned a golden chance for a second at the back post
Came on for Rhian Brewster to get some more minutes into the legs
Replaced Ndiaye late on
Made his return from Covid-19 late on in place of Sharp and had a few sights of goal in his little cameo as he put himself about