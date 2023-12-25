Sheffield United v Luton Town injury news as 10 out

Sheffield United have several major injury concerns ahead of their relegation six-pointer with Luton Town on Boxing Day.

The Blades are sat at the foot of the Premier League table following Friday night's impressive draw against Aston Villa and they will hope to carry some of the positivity from that performance and result into their meeting with their former Championship rivals.

The visitors will arrive on the back of a 1-0 home win against Newcastle United as an Andros Townsend goal gave Rob Edwards side an invaluable three points and took them within touching distance of escaping the drop zone.

There is sure to be a red-hot atmosphere inside Bramall Lane as the Blades faithful look to roar their side on to what could be a defining moment in their battle against the drop. Ahead of the game, The Star assesses the latest injury news and identifies the key absentees both sides are facing.

