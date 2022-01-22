Sheffield United v Luton Town: Build-up, team news and live updates from Bramall Lane
Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane for the first time in 55 days this afternoon when they face Luton Town.
The Blades haven’t played at home since the end of November when they beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge.
His men will look to bounce back from their disappointment in midweek, when Preston came from 2-0 down with 10 men to snatch a point at Deepdale.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Luton Town LIVE
Blades are in the building
What a prospect this young man is turning out to be
Ndiaye on his life, footballing mission and that goal against Fulham ...
In case you missed this yesterday...
Oliver Burke has joined Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Millwall on loan.
The Scotland international and former RB Leipzig player, who was linked with Blackburn Rovers at the beginning of the transfer window, agreed a switch to The Den despite also attracting interest from Queens Park Rangers.
With injury hampering Jed Wallace’s progress, Burke is unlikely to find opportunities in short supply in south London. Aged 24, he has made only 28 league appearances for United since arriving from West Bromwich Albion a year-and-a-half ago.
