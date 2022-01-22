Sheffield United v Luton Town: Blades make ONE change for Bramall Lane clash
Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon’s clash with Luton Town at Bramall Lane.
From the 2-2 draw at Preston in midweek, Enda Stevens drops out and Rhys Norrington-Davies returns to the starting XI.
George Baldock, Oli McBurnie and John Fleck are all back on the bench, alongside Sander Berge.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Brewster, Sharp. Subs: Baldock, Fleck, Berge, Oli McBurnie, McGoldrick, Eastwood, Gordon.
Luton: Shea, Naismith, Bradley, Burke, Mpanzu, Kioso, Campbell, Lansbury, Muskwe, Bell, Jerome. Subs: Berry, Adebayo, Sluga, Gomes, Clark, Onyedinma, Osho.