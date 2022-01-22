Sheffield United v Luton Town: Blades make ONE change for Bramall Lane clash

Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon’s clash with Luton Town at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 2:24 pm

From the 2-2 draw at Preston in midweek, Enda Stevens drops out and Rhys Norrington-Davies returns to the starting XI.

George Baldock, Oli McBurnie and John Fleck are all back on the bench, alongside Sander Berge.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Brewster, Sharp. Subs: Baldock, Fleck, Berge, Oli McBurnie, McGoldrick, Eastwood, Gordon.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Enda Stevens of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Luton: Shea, Naismith, Bradley, Burke, Mpanzu, Kioso, Campbell, Lansbury, Muskwe, Bell, Jerome. Subs: Berry, Adebayo, Sluga, Gomes, Clark, Onyedinma, Osho.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

BladesBramall LaneLuton TownRhys Norrington-Davies