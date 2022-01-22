Sheffield United v Luton Town: Blades make one change at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane for the first time in 55 days this afternoon when they face Luton Town.
The Blades haven’t played at home since the end of November when they beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge.
His men will look to bounce back from their disappointment in midweek, when Preston came from 2-0 down with 10 men to snatch a point at Deepdale.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Luton Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:28
Decent Blades move
ends with a poor Hourihane cross that is far too close to Shea in the Wigan goal
Chance for the Blades
as Sharp feeds Ndiaye, he eats up the ground and then looks to find his skipper again but his touch evades him and the opportunity goes begging
Close from Brewster
as he seizes on a loose ball and has a go first time, he smashes it this time and it arrows towards the bottom corner before hitting the sidenetting - good effort from the young man
Brewster has a go
from outside the box after a one-two with Bogle, it’s on his left foot and he doesn’t catch it right at all so it’s an easy save for Shea - still 0-0
Norrington-Davies has a go
after a cross is headed into his path, it’s going wide but deflects off Burke and could go anywhere, but it ends up going out for a Blades corner... it’s played short and Hourihane shoots, but it’s blocked
Basham gets across
to head away a dangerous looking cross from Kloso down the Blades right after luton tried to catch out their hosts with a quick free-kick - at the other end Brewster has a go on the angle but it’s saved by Shea
Good early challenge
from Norwood to hopefully set the tone - been a cagey opening few minutes here as both teams just feel each other out a little
The teams
are out and the Blades take the knee as the Greasy Chip Butty song rings around Bramall Lane after far too long away - we’re under way