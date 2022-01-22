Sheffield United v Luton Town: Blades make one change at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane for the first time in 55 days this afternoon when they face Luton Town.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 2:49 pm

The Blades haven’t played at home since the end of November when they beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge.

His men will look to bounce back from their disappointment in midweek, when Preston came from 2-0 down with 10 men to snatch a point at Deepdale.

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

The Blades are back at Bramall Lane (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Blades v Luton Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:28

Decent Blades move

ends with a poor Hourihane cross that is far too close to Shea in the Wigan goal

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:22

Chance for the Blades

as Sharp feeds Ndiaye, he eats up the ground and then looks to find his skipper again but his touch evades him and the opportunity goes begging

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:20

Close from Brewster

as he seizes on a loose ball and has a go first time, he smashes it this time and it arrows towards the bottom corner before hitting the sidenetting - good effort from the young man

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:18

Brewster has a go

from outside the box after a one-two with Bogle, it’s on his left foot and he doesn’t catch it right at all so it’s an easy save for Shea - still 0-0

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:14

Norrington-Davies has a go

after a cross is headed into his path, it’s going wide but deflects off Burke and could go anywhere, but it ends up going out for a Blades corner... it’s played short and Hourihane shoots, but it’s blocked

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:10

Basham gets across

to head away a dangerous looking cross from Kloso down the Blades right after luton tried to catch out their hosts with a quick free-kick - at the other end Brewster has a go on the angle but it’s saved by Shea

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:06

Good early challenge

from Norwood to hopefully set the tone - been a cagey opening few minutes here as both teams just feel each other out a little

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:02

The teams

are out and the Blades take the knee as the Greasy Chip Butty song rings around Bramall Lane after far too long away - we’re under way

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 14:58

A good milestone for McGoldrick

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 14:50

#FootballIsForAll

