Chris Wilder 's first test on his Sheffield United return is a clash with Premier League giants Liverpool under the Bramall Lane lights on Wednesday night. Wilder's return to the Blades was confirmed on Tuesday as Paul Heckingbottom parted ways with the club after a difficult start to the season which has left United bottom of the table.

Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies both trained on Tuesday in a potential selection boost for Wilder against Jurgen Klopp's side, although a number of players remain out. Ahead of the game, we have rounded up the injury news from the two camps ahead of the clash - as both sides contend with a number of selection issues.