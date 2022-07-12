Sheffield United v Lincoln City Live Updates: Blades team news ahead of Imps friendly

The match will be played over two 60 minute periods and the Blades are expected to field the vast majority of their squad at some stage in the match.
United returned from their pre-season training camp in Portugal over the weekend having spent a week in the blistering hot sun and capping it off with a 2-1 win over Casa Pia.
Today’s match against the Imps is their second pre-season friendly of the season with the next one coming on Saturday against Scunthorpe.
Follow all the action here with us in our live blog throughout the day.
- The Blades are playing the Imps in a behind-closed-doors match (Kick-off 11am)
Looking at the teams
There are a number of knocks that United are having to contend with. Notably, neither of the new players - Tommy Doyle and Anel Ahmedhodžić - are fit enough to be risked for this one and Wes Foderingham remains sidelined. The rest, bar Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is ill, are as you were following over from last season’s injuries.
Today’s teams
As we pointed out earlier there will be two different line-ups for each 60 minutes period.
The view from Max Lowe ahead of today’s match
Sheffield United defender's vow as Blades prepare for unusual friendly approach against Lincoln City
Sheffield United will be “as strong as ever” for the start of the new Championship campaign, according to defender Max Lowe, as he and his Blades teammates prepare for their first friendly clash of pre-season on home soil.
Good morning, Blades
A somewhat unusual matchday blog today as we bring you live updates from Sheffield United’s pre-season friendly against Lincoln City. The match kicks off at 11am and will consist of two 60 minute periods as the Blades continue to up their fitness levels ahead of the new Championship campaign in just a few weeks time. It is understood that every available member of the squad will play some part in the match.
