Sheffield United v Leeds United: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will take on promotion rivals Leeds United for a Yorkshire derby in Saturday’s Championship match.

Chris Wilder’s United have slipped to fifth place in recent weeks, while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have also lost the top spot they occupied earlier in the season and are now third in the table.

Chris Wilder and Marcelo Bielsa

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 12.30pm on Saturday 1 December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

How can I follow Sheffield United v Leeds United live?

You can follow the latest action and team news on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Chris Wilder’s side are currently injury-free, but Leeds are without Luke Ayling and Pontus Jansson is a doubt.

Whites goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell recently returned from a knee injury.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

The odds for a Blades win are 5/4, a draw is 23/10 and a Leeds win is 21/10.

What is Sheffield United and Leeds United’s form?

The Blades have had mixed fortunes recently, having lost to Nottingham Forest and drawn against Sheffield Wednesday before the international break and then being pegged back against Rotherham United in the 92nd minuted at the weekend.

Leeds won their most recent outing against Bristol City but were humbled in a 4-1 drubbing by West Brom before the international break.

Both teams will be looking to pick up vital points and stay in the promotion race.