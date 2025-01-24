Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest injury news ahead of the EFL Championship clash between the Blades and the Tigers.

Sheffield United and Hull City meet at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Friday night.

The Blades have the opportunity to return to the top of the table albeit potentially for under 24 hours if they can beat the Tigers, who are involved in a relegation battle. United were victorious in midweek, beating Swansea City in South Wales, whilst Hull suffered a home defeat to QPR.

A midweek round of fixtures means that both managers will have to manage their players carefully, especially with only a couple of days rest. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off tonight.

Kieffer Moore is unavailable for selection for at least a fortnight. | Getty Images

Sheffield United team news

Kieffer Moore is out of action for the foreseeable future after undergoing hernia surgery. The Wales striker has been playing through the pain barrier, but following the arrival of Tom Cannon, and the return of Tyrese Campbell, United are now in a position for Moore to miss games.

“Kieffer's in Germany for his small procedure on a hernia, so he’s another that will be back in two or three weeks,” said Chris Wilder.

“We were trying to get the sweet spot of the time. We were always going to lose him but this was the time we thought was best, with the quality in terms of the surgery as well. The illness pushed it back as well, that was pretty intense and he lost half a stone. So it wasn't ideal and that's the reason he missed the games.”

Chris Wilder is toying with the idea of re-introducing Vini Souza. He's not played a game in 2025 following a hamstring injury, but will be a part of the squad. His return is welcomed given that Oliver Arblaster is out for the season, and Jamie Shackleton is unavailable.

Gus Hamer is missing through suspension after picking up his 10th yellow card of the campaign, which will rule him out for the next two matches. Tom Davies is sidelined with a groin issue. His initial scans have shown that the injury isn't as bad as worst feared.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been missing since the win over Cardiff City on December 21. He has been touch-and-go for the last week, but should be among the substitutes. Harry Souttar ruptured his Achilles, and is out for the season. Sai Sachdev broke his leg playing for the under-21s, and he's out for the season.

Out: Gus Hamer, Tom Davies, Kieffer Moore, Sai Sachdev, Oliver Arblaster, and Jamie Shackleton.

Out for the season with an ACL injury, after he sustained it in October against Burnley. | Getty Images

Hull City team news

This week Carl Rushworth was recalled from his loan by Brighton & Hove Albion. An injury to Jason Steele means the England under-21 international will be providing cover to Bart Verbruggen. Left-back Ryan Giles meanwhile has left the club on a temporary basis, returning to promotion chasing Middlesbrough.

Abu Kamara didn't play against QPR after picking up a niggle in training on Monday, but is expected to play tonight. Lewie Coyle though has been ruled out, after suffering two big cuts to his ankle last Saturday. The captain was forced off during the first-half last Saturday, and that will at least keep him out for this evening's clash.

Liam Millar and Bachir Belloumi are both ruled out with season ending injuries. The pair suffered cruciate ligament injuries just weeks after one another in the winter. Harvey Cartwright still hasn't made a first-team appearance this season. Once fit though he's expected to challenge Ivor Pandur, alongside Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

Dogukan Sinik is yet to appear in the Championship this term. He was an unused substitute against West Brom back in November, but that has been his only inclusion in a match-day squad. Charlie Hughes is out until early February after suffering an injury at the end of November. He felt his hamstring, and further scans revealed he would be out for six weeks.

Kasey Palmer suffered an ankle injury just before Christmas, and that's kept him out for the last eight matches. Oscar Zambrano is unavailable after being served a suspension for breaching anti-doping rules.

Out: Harvey Cartwright, Lewie Coyle, Liam Millar, Bachir Belloumi, Dogukan Sinik, Oscar Zambrano, Charlie Hughes, and Kasey Palmer.