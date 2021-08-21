Sheffield United v Huddersfield Town: Blades make five changes; McBurnie, Brewster in
Sheffield United will hope to bounce back from their midweek hammering at West Bromwich Albion when they host Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
Town, managed by Carlos Corberan, have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three outings so far while United are still searching for their first league win under Slavisa Jokanovic.
Stay up to date with key events at Bramall Lane in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Sheffield United v Huddersfield LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:45
The confirmed teams
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Fleck, Basham, Brewster, Berge, McBurnie, Egan, Norwood, Davies, Norrington-Davies. Subs: Verrips, Sharp, Freeman, McGoldrick, Robinson, Bogle, Osborn.
Huddersfield: Nicholls, Pearson, Hogg, O’Brien, Koroma, High, Thomas, Turton, Sarr, Ward, Colwill.Subs: Schofield, Toffolo, Vallejo, Holmes, Campbell, Sinani, Lees.
A big day for this man
on his league debut for the Blades, replacing Michael Verrips between the posts with Aaron Ramsdale now an Arsenal player - be interesting to see how he goes
Stage is set for the Blades...
Here’s how the hosts line up
with no Jordan Rhodes on his return to the Steel City...
TEAM NEWS
is in and the Blades ring the changes after Wednesday evening’s fiasco at WBA - could be a back three with Davies making his debut, while Rhys Norrington-Davies will hope to impress on the left wing after being handed his league bow for the Blades as well
The first game of the post-Ramsdale era today
United admitted earlier this week that the move was smoothed over when the player himself expressed a desire to join Arsenal - which you certainly can’t blame the player for, a life-changing move when you consider the opportunity and amounts of money involved
Why the Blades must do business NOW after losing Ramsdale
Sheffield United: Unless there is action in the transfer market, rejuvenating this squad could be a long and painful process
Earlier this week, 24 hours before watching his team get filleted by West Bromwich Albion and less than 12 after Aaron Ramsdale had made it plain he wanted to leave for Arsenal, Slavisa Jokanovic made an observation about the mood among Sheffield United’s players as they entered the new season.
Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United's Amad Diallo on loan, manager Slavisa Jokanović has admitted, after reminding the club's board that he "wants help" in the transfer market.
Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United’s Amad Diallo on loan, manager Slavisa Jokanović has admitted, after reminding the club’s board that he “wants help” in the transfer market.
Slav explains why Wes Foderingham will start today
Slavisa Jokanovic has explained why Wes Foderingham will start Sheffield United’s game against Huddersfield Town ahead of Michael Verrips, explaining his decision to select the former Rangers goalkeeper is part of a plan formulated by the club when it emerged Aaron Ramsdale was destined to join Arsenal rather than a response to the Dutchman’s performance at West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.
Slavisa Jokanovic has explained why Wes Foderingham will start Sheffield United’s game against Huddersfield Town ahead of Michael Verrips, explaining his decision to select the former Rangers goalkeeper is part of a plan formulated by the club when it emerged Aaron Ramsdale was destined to join Arsenal rather than a response to the Dutchman’s performance at West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.
The lowdown on Blades v Town...
The Star’s James Shield identifies some of the key figures set to be involved in the game and analyses the form of the two teams.
The Possible Teams: United - Foderingham, Basham, Egan, Davies, Baldock, Osborn, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, McBurnie, Brewster. Town - Nicholls, Lees, Samuels-Colwill, Sarr, Turton, Hogg, High, O’Brien, Thomas, Ward, Koroma.
The Referee: Michael Salisbury will take charge of the fixture, assisted by Wade Smith and Phillip Dermott, while Geoff Eltringham is the fourth official. Salisbury, from Preston, averaged 2.2 cautions per game last season and sent-off only one player in 27 assignments. However, the year before, he produced 10 red cards in only 29 games.
The Opposition Manager: Corberan, aged 38, took charge of Town 13 months ago after leaving his role at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa. A former Valencia youth and B team player - the same club where Chema Sanz, United’s first team coach, worked before joining Slavisa Jokanovic in England - the Spaniard worked in Cyprus before moving to Elland Road.
The Results: United have yet to win or score a goal in the league this season - the only team in the division still waiting to find the back of the net since competition resumed earlier this month. They have conceded five, after being beaten 4-0 by West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night. Town made the short journey across Yorkshire on the back of a 1-0 win over Preston North End. Their last away victory came on April 17, when they dispatched Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground.
The Dangerman: Jordan Rhodes has started only one of Town’s three league games so far this season, after returning to the club from Sheffield Wednesday. However, Corberan could consider recalling him for this match.