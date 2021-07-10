LiveSheffield United v Europa Point: Updates from Slavisa Jokanovic's first game as Blades boss
Slavisa Jokanovic takes charge of his first game as Sheffield United manager this evening when the Blades kick off their pre-season campaign against Europa Point.
It will be the first chance for Blades fans to see their side under the Serb’s leadership, after he officially started work at his new club earlier this month.
Although a number of key men are expected to be missing, including John Fleck and Aaron Ramsdale due to their European Championship commitments, tonight’s game will be an interesting insight into how Jokanovic will go about his business after becoming the first permanent manager of the Blades from outside the UK and Ireland.
It will also be the first time the Blades wear their new black and silver away strip, which is made by Adidas and was released earlier this week – to a great reception from the majority of Blades fans.
Very close to an opener
after McGoldrick and Osborn link up beautifully with a one two, the former crosses dangerously on his left foot and Mousset is inches away from getting a touch onto it as he slides in the middle - McGoldrick then drills in a cross from the left and the defender casually chests it away for a corner, which Basham heads AGAINST THE BAR!
The Blades scramble clear
after the visitors break through Riquelma (not that one) but Robinson got across to snuff it out before the ref blows his whistle for a water break halfway through the first half
Big chance for the Blades
as Norrington-Davies finds himself in a brilliant position, he looks to shoot on his right foot from a tight angle and it’s blocked away by either the goalkeeper, a defender or a combination of both - a great opening and brilliant defending to keep it at 0-0
Saved by Foderingham
as United are cut open by an incisive pass, Egan’s challenge snuffed out the first chance before Foderingham blocked the second - the flag was already up but he wasn’t to know that before he blocked the shot
McGoldrick has a go
from distance and can’t get it on target - it was patient from the Blades as they went from back to front with a good pass from Egan, McGoldrick tried his luck from long range but it went high over the bar
Fiesty afters
from Robinson as he’s penalised for a foul and isn’t happy with the decision, to say the least
Basham looks for Bogle
down the right hand side but the ex-Derby man can’t keep the ball in play - he’s been heavily involved so far, as has his fellow wing-back Norrington-Davies in the opening exchanges here
Close from Brewster
as he picks up the ball and drives at the defence, his shot is deflected behind for a corner which eventually is cleared
Lovely pass
from Osborn threatens to set McGoldrick free, the goalkeeper is out quickly to smother it but the linesman’s flag was up anyway on the far side so it wouldn’t have counted
Early opening for the Blades
as Jack Robinson sends Norrington-Davies clear down the left, he battles with his man before getting a low cross into the middle but it’s cleared away to safety
The teams are out
and both sides line up before the game as Three Lions (of course) plays over the tannoy system - skipper John Egan and his opposite number meet the ref for the toss and the hosts get us underway in Marbella
Looking forward to this one, Blades?
TEAM NEWS
and it’s a slight tweak of the Blades’ usual shape, with a front THREE and a back five - liking the look of that front three, too, and a big chance for Mousset to impress the new manager in particular