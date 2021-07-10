Slavisa Jokanovic takes charge of his first friendly as Sheffield United boss this evening (Sheffield United)

It will be the first chance for Blades fans to see their side under the Serb’s leadership, after he officially started work at his new club earlier this month.

Although a number of key men are expected to be missing, including John Fleck and Aaron Ramsdale due to their European Championship commitments, tonight’s game will be an interesting insight into how Jokanovic will go about his business after becoming the first permanent manager of the Blades from outside the UK and Ireland.

It will also be the first time the Blades wear their new black and silver away strip, which is made by Adidas and was released earlier this week – to a great reception from the majority of Blades fans.

