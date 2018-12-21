Sheffield United v Derby County: what time is kick off, is the match on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will host Derby County at Bramall Lane in an exciting clash between the promotion rivals on Boxing Day.

There’s just one place and one point between the Blades and the Rams at the halfway point in the season – Frank Lampard’s side have the advantage as the Championship cranks up a notch over the Christmas period.

Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Robin Parker/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Wednesday 26th December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, but coverage should also be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Sheffield United v Derby County live?

You can follow live updates from the match and get all the team news in the run up to kick off on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Leon Clarke should be in contention for selection after a short spell out with injury for the Blades.

Derby’s Tom Lawrence has been ruled out of their match against Bristol City this weekend after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be Geoff Eltringham, and his assistants will be Matthew Wilkes and Derek Eaton. The fourth official will be Brett Huxtable.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a United win at 11/10, a draw at 13/5 and a Derby win is 23/10.

What is Sheffield United and Derby’s form?

United have lost their last two home matches and have just two wins in their last five games.

Derby have won three of their last five matches and drew their last game against Nottingham Forest 0-0.