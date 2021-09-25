Sheffield United v Derby County: Ndiaye IN - Two changes for Blades to face Rams at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United return to Championship action this afternoon when they face Derby County at Bramall Lane.
Wayne Rooney’s side make the trip to South Yorkshire bottom of the table following their 12-point deduction, and will be fired up to chalk three more of those off this afternoon against Slavisa Jokanovic’s resurgent Blades.
Keep up to date with every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your blog for the latest update.
Blades v Derby LIVE from the Lane
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:30
Good header from Jagielka
prevents Sharp getting on the end of a volleyed Gibbs-White cross, the former Blade showing his experience there
Gibbs-White is booked
for a bit of afters following a foul with Shinnie,didn’t look a great deal in it but the Derby man is still complaining to the ref so presumably wanted more punishment metered out
OFF THE BAR
from Phil Jagielka on his return to Bramall Lane - Olsen then saves the follow-up header and United scramble the ball away, but a definite wake-up call for the Blades there after their sluggish start
Risky backpass from Davies
has Ndiaye interested as he chases down Roos, who gets to the ball just ahead of him and boots it clear
BIG chance for the Blades
as Sharp gets on the end of a ball over the top from Baldock, he takes it down beautifully and is one-on-one with Roos, but can’t keep his shot down and it sails high over the Derby crossbar - the best chance of the game by a million miles so far and not one you’d imagine the Blades skipper missing too often
Fleck has a go
from outside the box after Gibbs-White and Baldock linked up, he looks to place it into the far corner but it’s comfortable enough for Roos to hold
Quiet-ish opening few minutes
as Baldock S is flagged offside after thinking he’d sprung the trap and was bearing down on goal
And we’re underway
as John Fleck kicks us off after the Blades take the knee before kick-off - let’s go
Here come the teams
with Derby in their blue change kit and the Blades in red and white, of course - a healthy reception for Jagielka’s name as it’s read out over the PA system before kick-off, and quite rightly too
Bramall Lane
filling up nicely with five minutes to go until kick-off, fair play to Derby as well for selling 2,000 tickets at £37 a pop for this afternoon’s game despite all their off-field woes - expecting a bumper crowd for this one and a competitive game, despite everything going off at Pride Park... Wayne Rooney’s players will want to put on a show of their own to distract from all that and the Blades will be hoping to continue their recent resurgence under Slavisa Jokanovic, too. Bring it on!