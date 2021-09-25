Sheffield United v Derby County: Ndiaye IN - Two changes for Blades to face Rams at Bramall Lane

filling up nicely with five minutes to go until kick-off, fair play to Derby as well for selling 2,000 tickets at £37 a pop for this afternoon’s game despite all their off-field woes - expecting a bumper crowd for this one and a competitive game, despite everything going off at Pride Park... Wayne Rooney’s players will want to put on a show of their own to distract from all that and the Blades will be hoping to continue their recent resurgence under Slavisa Jokanovic, too. Bring it on!