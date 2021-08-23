Sheffield United v Derby County: everything you need to know including odds, form, TV and live stream details
Sheffield United will be hoping for a change of luck when they take on Championship rivals Derby County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.
The Blades’ only win of the season so far – a 1-0 victory over League 2 Carlisle United – came in this competition but that failed to kickstart their league form, with just one point from four games.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s side almost did enough to rescue a point against Huddersfield Town last weekend when Billy Sharp netted his first of the season two minutes into injury time, only for the Terriers to score at the other end two minutes later.
Could Tuesday’s cup clash spark their campaign into life? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
Form (last five):
Sheffield United: L-W-D-L-L
Derby County: D-D-L-W-D
When does Sheffield United v Derby County take place?
Sheffield United v Derby County takes place on Tuesday, 24 August at Bramall Lane and kicks off at 7.45pm.
Is Sheffield United v Derby County on TV?
Sheffield United v Derby County will not be shown on TV.
Is there a live stream for Sheffield United v Derby County?
There is no live stream for the match.
How else can I follow the game?
As ever, The Star will also be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall.
You can follow them on Twitter via @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04
Who is the referee?
Referee appointments have yet to be released.
What are the odds?
Sky Bet are offering the following odds on Sheffield United v Derby County
Sheffield United: 3/4
Draw: 13/5
Derby County: 18/5