Sheffield United v Coventry City: FOUR changes for the Blades to face high-flying City
Sheffield United are looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at Blackburn Rovers last time out when they face Coventry City at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has called on his players to start showing a nasty streak that has been missing from their game – particularly at home.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Coventry LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 13:20
Half-time
and boos ring around the Lane after a passive, slow and frankly blunt first half from the Blades - Moore in the away goal might not have a quieter first half all season as United struggled to break the hosts down and you wonder where the opening will come from if they keep playing in the same manner...
Stevens has a go
on his right foot after cutting inside his man, he strikes it well and too well as it sails wide of goal as we tick towards half time in a game that won’t live long in the memory banks
Hourihane goes into the book
for dragging back Hamer as he looked to break clear in midfield - United racking up the yellows in this first half
Bit of handbags
as Gibbs-White is fouled as he looks to break clear, there’s a bit of pushing and shoving and Hamer is booked, and Bogle is too for shoving the City man
Another superb cross
this time from Kane flashes across the United box, Egan gets just about enough on it to prevent a tap in but it’s another warning sign for the Blades that they need to heed
Hamer smashes
the resulting free-kick into the Kop and it remains 0-0
Booking for Egan
as Gyokeres skips away from him and looks to race towards goal before the defender drags him back, there was cover from Basham which saves it from being a red but it’s a let off for the Blades
Dangerous cross
from Sheaf flashes across goal and into Foderingham’s grateful arms as Coventry start to get into this game - Bogle gets his head to the ball to stop a one-two attempt which would have sent Dabo clear
Decent save
from Foderingham as he gets down to his left to deny Sheaf’s shot from long range, he had all the time in the world to pick his spot but Foderingham was equal to it
Moore claims well
from Sharp’s driven cross after Gibbs-White sent him in behind - earlier Hourihane did well to get across and tackle Dabo after he got past Bogle too easily