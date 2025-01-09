Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All you need to know ahead of the FA Cup match between the Blades and the Bluebirds.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides meet again less than three weeks since the Blades claimed a 2-0 win in South Wales with Kieffer Moore scoring a brace against his former employers. This is the fifth time they've met in the FA Cup, with United winning three of the prior four clashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have made it through the third round on the last six occasions against a team in the same division. Cardiff's record against Yorkshire teams isn't too great either, as they've gone out seven of the last nine times. Their only wins in that time was against Leeds United in 2002, and Barnsley in the semi-final in 2008.

When is Sheffield United v Cardiff City?

The match between Sheffield United versus Cardiff City takes place at Bramall Lane on Thursday, January 9. Kick-off is at 19.00 GMT, and the reason for the game taking place on an unusual day of the week is because it has been chosen for television coverage.

Tickets for the FA Cup tie between Sheffield United and Cardiff City went on sale last month. | Getty Images

Tickets

Only the John Street Family Stand, and South Stand have been opened to home supporters. Seats were not reserved for season ticket holders due to not all stands being available, and so it was a first come first served basis.

Tickets were prcied at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions, and £5 for anyone under the age of 18. For anyone who purchases, they will be allocated 150 loyalty points. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Ticket Office, over the telephone on 0114 253 7200 (Option 1) or securely online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No away supporter will be able to buy a ticket on the day of the game. Tickets went off sale at 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, January 8.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch tonight's on BBC One Wales, as well as iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website. For anyone outside of Wales but has a Sky box, BBC One Wales is on channel 965 on Sky, and 864 for Virgin Media. Coverage will begin at 18:45 GMT with team news to come an hour before kick-off.

Kieffer Moore missed the game last Saturday due to illness. He might miss playing against his former club, who he scored two goals against. | Getty Images

Sheffield United v Cardiff City team news

Kieffer Moore remains doubtful after missing the trip to Watford through illness. Chris Wilder described him as 'touch and go'. Gus Hamer was assessed after walking off gingerly at Vicarage Road, but he's been given the all clear and is fine. Tom Davies, Callum O'Hare, as well as several other players will be carefully monitored.

Both teams have lengthy injury lists, and as a result more than a dozen players could miss out. Harry Souttar, Ollie Arblaster, and Sai Sachdev are all out for the rest of the season for the hosts. Tyrese Campbell, Femi Seriki, Jamie Shackleton, Vini Souza, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are all expected to miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Cardiff, Aaron Ramsey and David Turnbull aren't expected to play until March at the earliest. Both are dealing with hamstring issues, and Turnbull required surgery.

Isaak Davies is still recovering from his hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season but is back training at least. Summer signing Roko Simic is back from his loan at KV Kortrijk, but is unlikely to play. Anwar El Ghazi has been out recently with a hip injury.

Referee

Adam Herczeg is the referee and he will be assisted by Darren Williams and Adam Nichol with Scott Tallis the fourth official. Herczeg has mainly officiated in League One this season having overseen 10 games, though he did two Chamionship matches this term.

He's refereed 19 games, giving out 68 yellow cards, and two reds. Herczeg has also awardes three penalties.