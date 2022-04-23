Sheffield United have ended the uncertainty around Billy Sharp’s future by triggering a contract extension to the delight of the skipper, who says he is hoping to earn another one after that.

The Blades’ talisman will now be at Bramall Lane at least until the summer of 2023.

Sharp has scored 126 goals in 331 appearances for his boyhood club, 15 of them coming this season as his form in front of goal helped rocket an ailing United side back into promotion contention.

“I’m delighted, I’ve had a good season and, like I said when I signed my last deal, I want to knuckle down, work even harder and earn the next one,” he said.

“I feel there is plenty more in me and it is up to me to show that. The immediate aim is for a few more goals this season, carry on next season, contribute to the team to get us results and although I hit 37 next year, I still feel I’ve got a few more years left in me.”