United go into the game sixth, but only a point ahead of seventh-placed Millwall with three games of the regular season to go.
Blades v Cardiff LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:22
Chance for Berge
as MGW’s clipped ball over the defence catches them out, Berge takes it down beautifully and pokes goalwards but Phillips is out to smother it between his legs
Gibbs-white has the ball
in the net but he’d been flagged offside already from Berge’s pass
Good effort from
Osborn as he races onto a loose ball and volleys goalwards, he strikes it well on his left foot but Phillips is down smartly to parry it away
Another let off for the Blades
as a poor kick from Foderingham gives City possession in a poor area, but Watters once again can’t take advantage
Big save Wes
and a great chance for City to go ahead as Watters beats Egan too easily and goes through on goal, but he hits it tamely and Foderingham saves with his legs - an early wake up call for the Blades there
We’re under way
at the Lane after a moving tribute pre-match to Brendan Tingle, the much-loved security guard who passed away recently. RIP
A lot resting on the shoulders
of this man once again as the Blades look for a big three points at home to Cardiff ...
Here’s how Cardiff line up
TEAM NEWS
and the Blades make one change for the visit of Cardiff City
The huge boost for the Blades on the eve of kick-off
Sheffield United have ended the uncertainty around Billy Sharp’s future by triggering a contract extension to the delight of the skipper, who says he is hoping to earn another one after that.
The Blades’ talisman will now be at Bramall Lane at least until the summer of 2023.
Sharp has scored 126 goals in 331 appearances for his boyhood club, 15 of them coming this season as his form in front of goal helped rocket an ailing United side back into promotion contention.
“I’m delighted, I’ve had a good season and, like I said when I signed my last deal, I want to knuckle down, work even harder and earn the next one,” he said.
“I feel there is plenty more in me and it is up to me to show that. The immediate aim is for a few more goals this season, carry on next season, contribute to the team to get us results and although I hit 37 next year, I still feel I’ve got a few more years left in me.”
