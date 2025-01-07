Sheffield United and Cardiff City meet at Bramall Lane in Round Three of the Emirates FA Cup.

The two sides did battle little under a month ago with the Blades running out 2-0 winners that day. Kieffer Moore netted twice against his former club, to put United top at Christmas, whilst Cardiff spent the festive period in the relegation zone.

Last time out, Cardiff drew away to Middlesbrough, whilst Sheffield United came away from Vicarage Road with a 2-1 victory. After a busy fortnight or so with so many league games played over a short amount of time, the Championship is on pause, for the cup.

Both Chris Wilder and Omer Riza are likely to make wholesale changes to their sides with the league the priority. Wilder hasn’t had many players to choose from in recent weeks following a raft of injuries. As for Cardiff, at one point they had 11 players out for their game against Oxford United on Boxing Day.

The Bluebirds were dealt bad news last week when they discovered that the FA would be rejecting their appeal to overturn Callum Robinson’s red card. He was given a straight red card on New Year’s Day for an apparent elbow on Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas, and as a result was given a three game ban.

It was something that Riza was far from happy with, voicing his displeasure at the decision. Speaking to BBC Radio Wales last Saturday, he said: "I was disappointed about that.

"I still don't think it was a red card. He will now miss three games. "He is a big miss for us, he is our talisman, he gets the goals and we will have to find an answer.

"We have boys who will have to go in and do a job."

The Republic of Ireland striker, who was previously contracted to Sheffield United for a year, isn’t the only absentee Cardiff have. They have two players who won’t play until March at the earliest, and others who have yet to play a competitive game this season.

With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) - out Withdrawn at half-time on Boxing Day having just recovered from a hamstring injury. His hamstring tightened up in the defeat to Burnley.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Sheffield United) - out Dealing with a hamstring injury. He's not featured in the last four matches.

Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United) - doubt Missed the game last Saturday due to illness. Chris Wilder said: "Even losing Kieffer this morning. He didn't even travel with us yesterday, he had a high temperature and the doctor ruled him out this morning."