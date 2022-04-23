United go into the game sixth, but only a point ahead of seventh-placed Millwall with three games of the regular season to go.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Cardiff LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:57
Full time
and it’s three points for the Blades thanks to Ndiaye’s header - the Blades could have added to their tally in the second half and despite Cardiff having a go late on, Foderingham didn’t really have much more work to do than his early saves when United began sloppily. Stay tuned for a full match report, player ratings and manager reaction at www.thestar.co.uk
OFF THE POST
as United stream forward, Norwood feeds MGW who plays in Berge and he looks to roll it home but it bounces off the far post and to safety
FIVE minutes added on
Colwill has a go
from outside the box after a bit of space opened up for it, but he gets under it and balloons it over the crossbar
Great ball from Osborn
almost sees MGW make it two, but his touch lets him down for once and Cardiff boot it clear
Shouts for a penalty
turned down as Sharp is bundled over as he looks to shoot - looked a very good shout at first glance but the referee was having none of it
Here comes Billy
as the Blades skipper makes his return to a standing ovation off the bench with 20 minutes remaining
Another good opening
worked by the Blades, Stevens’ cross on the left is blocked and it bounces for Ndiaye but he can’t hook it goalwards, but United are on top now looking for a second that will make their supporters a lot more relaxed - whilever it’s at 1-0 there’s a chance of City nicking something
United on top now
as Berge wins another corner with a good driving run down the left channel, Norwood takes it ... Ng clears and City look to break but they’re halted by two superb challenges from Basham and Stevens
GOAL BLADES
AND it’s Ndiaye who gets it, heading home Gibbs-White’s cross in front of the Kop - a brilliant start to the second half for United and just what was needed! He was left unmarked and made no mistake with a powerful header