Sheffield United v Cardiff City: Iliman Ndiaye gives Blades lead in crunch clash

Sheffield United face another crunch clash in the context of their play-off push as they host Cardiff City at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 4:10 pm
Dillon Phillips of Cardiff City saves at the feet of Sander Berge of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United go into the game sixth, but only a point ahead of seventh-placed Millwall with three games of the regular season to go.

Blades v Cardiff LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:57

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:57

Full time

and it’s three points for the Blades thanks to Ndiaye’s header - the Blades could have added to their tally in the second half and despite Cardiff having a go late on, Foderingham didn’t really have much more work to do than his early saves when United began sloppily. Stay tuned for a full match report, player ratings and manager reaction at www.thestar.co.uk

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:53

OFF THE POST

as United stream forward, Norwood feeds MGW who plays in Berge and he looks to roll it home but it bounces off the far post and to safety

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:51

FIVE minutes added on

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:44

Colwill has a go

from outside the box after a bit of space opened up for it, but he gets under it and balloons it over the crossbar

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:38

Great ball from Osborn

almost sees MGW make it two, but his touch lets him down for once and Cardiff boot it clear

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:33

Shouts for a penalty

turned down as Sharp is bundled over as he looks to shoot - looked a very good shout at first glance but the referee was having none of it

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:30

Here comes Billy

as the Blades skipper makes his return to a standing ovation off the bench with 20 minutes remaining

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:26

Another good opening

worked by the Blades, Stevens’ cross on the left is blocked and it bounces for Ndiaye but he can’t hook it goalwards, but United are on top now looking for a second that will make their supporters a lot more relaxed - whilever it’s at 1-0 there’s a chance of City nicking something

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:14

United on top now

as Berge wins another corner with a good driving run down the left channel, Norwood takes it ... Ng clears and City look to break but they’re halted by two superb challenges from Basham and Stevens

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:09

GOAL BLADES

AND it’s Ndiaye who gets it, heading home Gibbs-White’s cross in front of the Kop - a brilliant start to the second half for United and just what was needed! He was left unmarked and made no mistake with a powerful header

