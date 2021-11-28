Sheffield United v Bristol City: Live updates from Paul Heckingbottom's first game in permanent charge
The Paul Heckingbottom era officially gets underway this afternoon when Sheffield United face Bristol City at Bramall Lane.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 12:32 pm
The former United U23 boss was confirmed as the club’s new manager on Thursday, replacing Slavisa Jokanovic who was sacked after just 19 league games in charge.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.