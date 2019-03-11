Sheffield United v Brentford: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will look to keep their unbeaten run going on Tuesday night as they host Brentford at Bramall Lane.

The Blades enter the match in the race for one of the two automatic promotion spaces at the top of the Championship, while Brentford are in a late push for the play-offs.

Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7.45pm on Tuesday March 12.

Is it on tv? Can I watch the match on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Football on the red button service. Coverage should also be available via the club’s iFollow service.

Where can I get live updates from the match?

You can get all the latest news and match updates on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield United should have a fully fit squad available, but Brentford’s Julian Jeanvier missed out on their last match at Middlesbrough after sustaining an injury during the warm-up.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Tony Harrington, while his assistants will be Mark Dwyer and Shaun Hudson. The fourth official will be James Adcock.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Sheffield United win a 19/20, a draw is 13/5 and a Brentford win is 13/5.

What is the Blades and Brentford’s form?

The Blades are unbeaten in eight matches in a run going back to mid-January.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last two matches after wins against Middlesbrough and QPR.