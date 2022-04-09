Sheffield United v Bournemouth: Manager reaction as Blades denied penalty in goalless draw

I thought we were very good. It’s been a tough week for us, the turnaround was pretty remarkable really from the West Brom game and then to come to a place like Sheffield with the intensity and atmosphere and the quality of the team, it’s a tough place to come and in the circumstances, my team were proper today and I’m very proud of them. I thought defensively we were superb and the only element of improvement would be to have some clearer chances.