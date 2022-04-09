Sheffield United v Bournemouth: Manager reaction as Blades denied penalty in goalless draw
Sheffield United faced another stiff test of their promotion credentials this afternoon when they drew 0-0 with second-placed AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.
The Blades felt they did more than enough to win the game, with chances and decisions going against them...
Blades v Bournemouth LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 15:28
PH on the penalty shout
When they’re blatant like that, that’s as black and white as they come and they’re the ones that really hurt.
PH on the performance
Performance-wise it’s up there. We’re playing a side that’s going to be in the Premier League next season and we’ve more than matched them. They’ve earned that point, because they know we’re a good side when we play like that. The positives are there and the only disappointing thing is we didn’t take our chances.
PH: I enjoyed the game
It was two different systems and styles and shapes. They tried to be cute and play quick in and around the box and we didn’t want to let them. They then tried to buy the fouls and the ref bought a few. I enjoyed the game if not the outcome.
PH’s reaction
In my opinion, on the big moments in the game, we did more than enough.
We’re frustrated. We think it’s two points dropped. But I will take the positives out of it.
Gibbs-White on the penalty shout
“We should have had a penalty. I got the ball first and felt contact and I couldn’t go anywhere because he took me out. I spoke to the linesman straight after and he says he shouted it as a penalty and I don’t know why the referee hasn’t given it. But, you know, it’s football at the end of the day.”
Parker on the pen shout
It looked that way. I’ve not seen it back but in real time it looked like it could have been one. But maybe we’ve got away with that one.
Parker continued
I thought we were very good. It’s been a tough week for us, the turnaround was pretty remarkable really from the West Brom game and then to come to a place like Sheffield with the intensity and atmosphere and the quality of the team, it’s a tough place to come and in the circumstances, my team were proper today and I’m very proud of them. I thought defensively we were superb and the only element of improvement would be to have some clearer chances.
Scott Parker’s reaction
A good point in the end, really. I thought it was a well-fought point in a top game . I thought we were the better side for the majority of the game and it’s fair to say Sheffield had the better chances, so on balance of the chance they had the better ones.
Full time
and it finishes goalless at Bramall Lane, somehow - United did more than enough to win it and were denied the most blatant penalty you’ll ever see in the second half but they couldn’t find a way past Travers in the away goal and they have to settle for a point. Over to the 3pm games now...
How isn’t that a penalty?
gibbs-white beats Phillips to the ball, the defender boots him so blatantly and nothing is given, somehow - remarkable