Sheffield United v Bournemouth: Live updates from Bramall Lane as Blades name unchanged team

Sheffield United face another stiff test of their promotion credentials this afternoon when they host second-placed AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 1:14 pm

The Blades go into the game sixth in the table, with the Championship play-off race so tight that they could end the afternoon as high as third or as low as eighth depending on their results and others elsewhere.

Blades v Bournemouth LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:52

Big chance for the Blades

as Gibbs-White’s cross finds Davies at the back post, he has a free header but maybe mistimed his jump a little and can’t get it on target

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:48

We’re back under way

with no changes at the break for either side

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:34

HALF-TIME

AND it’s goalless at the break, although the Blades have gone closest to opening the scoring through Kelly hitting his own bar and then Gibbs-White forcing a save from Travers. Bournemouth have had their moments too, although the work done by Foderingham has been pretty routine by his standards and United can perhaps count themselves a touch unfortunate to not go in ahead at the break.

Half-time ratings

Foderingham 7

Baldock 6

Uremovic 6

Egan 7

Davies 6

Stevens 6

Norwood 6

Fleck 6

Berge 6.5

Gibbs-White 6.5

McBurnie 7

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:31

Big chance

for MGW as he and McBurnie combine well, he hits the shot nicely but a strong hand from Travers tips it over and after the corner is cleared THAT’S HALF-TIME

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:23

Blades fans not happy

as Solanke fouls Foderingham as he kicks clear and the United man goes down holding his head but the striker avoids a booking - maybe he needed to stay down and roll about a bit?

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:21

Fleck sees yellow

for bringing down Smith (I think, Bournemouth’s numbers are awful to read) and the referee brandishes yellow

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:17

Christie has a go

from long-range but it’s comfortable for Foderingham at his near post

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:15

Chance for United

as Berge’s pass finds Fleck, it finds its way to McBurnie who has time to try and pick his spot but it’s deflected behind

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:08

Stevens finds himself

in space and teases a cross across which Lerma puts behind on the slide - another corner for the Blades and IT’S OFF THE BAR as Kelly almost puts into his own net

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:07

Atmosphere getting up a little

as MGW and McBurnie almost combine again, Bournemouth booting it clear for another throw and another injury

