Sheffield United v Bournemouth: Live updates from Bramall Lane as Blades name unchanged team
Sheffield United face another stiff test of their promotion credentials this afternoon when they host second-placed AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.
The Blades go into the game sixth in the table, with the Championship play-off race so tight that they could end the afternoon as high as third or as low as eighth depending on their results and others elsewhere.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Bournemouth LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:52
Big chance for the Blades
as Gibbs-White’s cross finds Davies at the back post, he has a free header but maybe mistimed his jump a little and can’t get it on target
We’re back under way
with no changes at the break for either side
HALF-TIME
AND it’s goalless at the break, although the Blades have gone closest to opening the scoring through Kelly hitting his own bar and then Gibbs-White forcing a save from Travers. Bournemouth have had their moments too, although the work done by Foderingham has been pretty routine by his standards and United can perhaps count themselves a touch unfortunate to not go in ahead at the break.
Half-time ratings
Foderingham 7
Baldock 6
Uremovic 6
Egan 7
Davies 6
Stevens 6
Norwood 6
Fleck 6
Berge 6.5
Gibbs-White 6.5
McBurnie 7
Big chance
for MGW as he and McBurnie combine well, he hits the shot nicely but a strong hand from Travers tips it over and after the corner is cleared THAT’S HALF-TIME
Blades fans not happy
as Solanke fouls Foderingham as he kicks clear and the United man goes down holding his head but the striker avoids a booking - maybe he needed to stay down and roll about a bit?
Fleck sees yellow
for bringing down Smith (I think, Bournemouth’s numbers are awful to read) and the referee brandishes yellow
Christie has a go
from long-range but it’s comfortable for Foderingham at his near post
Chance for United
as Berge’s pass finds Fleck, it finds its way to McBurnie who has time to try and pick his spot but it’s deflected behind
Stevens finds himself
in space and teases a cross across which Lerma puts behind on the slide - another corner for the Blades and IT’S OFF THE BAR as Kelly almost puts into his own net
Atmosphere getting up a little
as MGW and McBurnie almost combine again, Bournemouth booting it clear for another throw and another injury