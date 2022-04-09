Sheffield United v Bournemouth: Build-up and team news from crunch Bramall Lane clash

The Blades go into the game sixth in the table, with the Championship play-off race so tight that they could end the afternoon as high as third or as low as eighth depending on their results and others elsewhere.

United’s season has reached its make-or-break moment, defender Enda Stevens has admitted.

Stevens, a member of the United squad which gained promotion to the Premier League under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder before being relegated last term, told The Star that experience should serve the 44-year-old’s team well as they attempt to qualify for the play-offs.

A general view outside Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“There’s so much up for grabs,” the Republic of Ireland defender said. “The games become more and more pressurised, that’s why there’s so many (surprising results) at this stage.

“You know what’s at stake. It feels different. It’s so competitive at the top end of the division, it seems as if everyone is fighting for something. But that’s what you want - success. And the closer it gets, the more it begins to affect everybody.”