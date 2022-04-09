Sheffield United v Bournemouth: Build-up and team news from crunch Bramall Lane clash
Sheffield United face another stiff test of their promotion credentials this afternoon when they host second-placed AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.
The Blades go into the game sixth in the table, with the Championship play-off race so tight that they could end the afternoon as high as third or as low as eighth depending on their results and others elsewhere.
United’s season has reached its make-or-break moment, defender Enda Stevens has admitted.
Stevens, a member of the United squad which gained promotion to the Premier League under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder before being relegated last term, told The Star that experience should serve the 44-year-old’s team well as they attempt to qualify for the play-offs.
“There’s so much up for grabs,” the Republic of Ireland defender said. “The games become more and more pressurised, that’s why there’s so many (surprising results) at this stage.
“You know what’s at stake. It feels different. It’s so competitive at the top end of the division, it seems as if everyone is fighting for something. But that’s what you want - success. And the closer it gets, the more it begins to affect everybody.”
Blades v Bournemouth LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 11:34
View from the Bournemouth boss
Scott Parker admits he is “surprised” that his Bournemouth side’s trip to Sheffield United has been brought forward to a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.
United were originally scheduled to host their fellow promotion-chasers at 3pm, but the game now kicks off at 12.45pm after being chosen for Sky Sports coverage.
Bournemouth’s midweek trip to West Brom was also moved 24 hours closer to the weekend, from Tuesday night to Wendesday evening, giving Parker’s men even less time to prepare to face the Blades.
M A T C H D A Y
and it’s another big game for the Blades in their promotion bid as they host the second-placed Cherries at Bramall Lane