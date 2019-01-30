Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United host Bolton Wanderers in the Championship this weekend as they look to keep the pressure on Leeds United at the top of the league.

The Blades are in third place after losing against Swansea and drawing with second place Norwich City last weekend.

Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday February 2.

Is it on tv? Can I watch the match on a live stream?

The match is not being shown by Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can get updates from the match?

You can get team news and follow our matchday live blog on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield United have no new injuries, so any changes to the team will be dependent on any incoming or outgoing players during the remainder of the transfer window.

Bolton have been suffering with injuries of late with Ben Alnwick, David Wheater and Marc Wilson missing recent matches

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a United win at 4/11, a draw is 18/5 and a Bolton win at 17/2.

What is United and Bolton’s form?

The Blades have won two in their last five matches after defeats to Swansea in the league and Barnet in the FA Cup. They are still in the race for the second automatic promotion place however, with Norwich just ahead of them in second.

Bolton have had a dismal season by contrast and currently sit in 23rd place in the league, having won one in their last five games.