Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will host Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers next weekend as they look to maintain their spot in the play-off places.

Rovers are seven places below the Blades in 12th place, but will want to steal some point off Chris Wilder’s men as they move up the table.

Chris Wilder

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 29th December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers live?

You can follow live updates from the match and get all the team news in the run up to kick off on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Leon Clarke should be in contention for selection after a short spell out with injury for the Blades.

Blackburn have a few players who will miss key festive fixtures – Elliot Bennett is expected to be out for at least four weeks with a metatarsal fracture, while Ben Gladwin, Dominic Samuel and Jacob Davenport are long-term absentees.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be Anthony Taylor, and his assistants will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. The fourth official will be David Coote.

What are the betting odds?

Odds are not yet available for the match.

What is Sheffield United and Blackburn’s form?

United have lost their last two home matches and have just two wins in their last five games.

Blackburn are unbeaten in their last three matches after draws against Birmingham City and Middlesbrough and a win against Sheffield Wednesday.