Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane against Sunderland: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Sheffield United is set to take on the current Championship leaders Blackburn Rovers on Bramall Lane on Saturday, 20 August.

The Steel city home team has had a bit of a rough start with two wins, one loss and a draw so far in the 2022/2023 season, but is firmly in fourth place on the rankings so far.

Blackburn Rovers on the other hand currently sits at number one kicking off the season with three straight wins before taking their first defeat against Reading on Wednesday.

The Star has listed all the information you need to know about Sheffield United’s upcoming match against the Championship leaders this Saturday.

When will the match kick off?

Sheffield United FC will take on Blackburn Rovers FC on Bramall Lane on Saturday, 20 August with kick-off at 15:00.

How can I watch the Sheffield United FC v Blackburn Rovers FC match?

To comply with the regulation on televised coverage between 2:45PM & 5:15PM on a Saturday, Sheffield United FC v Blackburn Rovers FC will not be televised. Further broadcasting rights are restricted for clubs in the UK, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

Ben Brereton Diaz produced a man of the match performance in Blackburn's win over West Brom . (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?

Sheffield United are the favourites for the Saturday match with Betway having the home team at 4/5 Bet365 at 3/4 and PaddyPower at 7/10.

Meanwhile the challengers Blackburn Rovers see a payout of 16/5 on Betway, 15/4 on Bet365 and 15/4 on PaddyPower.