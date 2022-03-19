Sheffield United v Barnsley: Live updates from derby clash as Blades make one change
Sheffield United will be looking to get themselves back into the Championship play-off places with victory over their near neighbours Barnsley in the day’s early kick-off at Bramall Lane.
United dropped to ninth in midweek after their goalless draw at Coventry, but could go up to fourth with victory over the Reds – who are also desperate for points in their own safety battle, and have picked up of late.
Keep up to date with every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Reds LIVE from Bramall Lane
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 12:59
Better from the Blades
as the ball is worked to the left and Robinson hits it very well but it’s inches wide of the Barnsley post - then Hourihane closes down Collins and the ball could go anywhere but goes out for a Reds throw
Gordon cuts it back
after winning the ball high up the pitch, but two teammates had made forward runs and it goes behind them
Corner Barnsley
as the visitors break well down the left and Norwood is forced to put it behind with a good tackle - Bassi takes it short and it’s worked back and a brilliant save from Foderingham low down to his right keeps out Wolfe’s effort
Good ball over the top
finds the run of Morris, but Foderingham is out quickly and decisively to claim the ball
Easy for Wes
as Morris flicks a left-wing cross goalwards but can’t get any power on it
Decent chance for the Blades
as they break quickly, Osborn looks to find Berge in space but Andersen puts a good foot in and deflects it away
Early free-kick Blades
as Norrington-Davies is bundled over in the corner, Hourihane takes it but it’s flicked clear, United recycle it through Norwood’s pass but Hourihane, the former Barnsley man, can’t keep it in play
And we’re under way
at the Lane as Barnsley kick us off
The teams are out
at a beautifully-sunny Bramall Lane, spring appears to have sprung at last in this corner of South Yorkshire and Billy Sharp leads the Blades out once again in their red and white home kit, Barnsley in their away colours of course
The team news from Bramall Lane ...
Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon’s South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley at Bramall Lane.
From the goalless draw at Blackpool in midweek, which saw United have two goals disallowed, former Barnsley player and boss Paul Heckingbottom has recalled Conor Hourihane to midfield in place of Iliman Ndiaye.
International trio Oli McBurnie, John Fleck and Enda Stevens return to the bench after their spells out of the side with injury.
Blades: Foderingham, Osborn, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.
Subs: A. Davies, Stevens, Fleck, McBurnie, Ndiaye, Lopata, Jebbison.
Barnsley: Collins, Brittain, Andersen, Helik, Veta, Styles, Wolfe, Gomes, Quina, Bassi, Morris.
Subs: Walton, Kitching, Halme, Palmer, Odour, Cole, Iseka.