Sheffield United v Barnsley confirmed teams: One change for Blades as injured trio return to squad
Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon’s South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley at Bramall Lane.
From the goalless draw at Blackpool in midweek, which saw United have two goals disallowed, former Barnsley player and boss Paul Heckingbottom has recalled Conor Hourihane to midfield in place of Iliman Ndiaye.
International trio Oli McBurnie, John Fleck and Enda Stevens return to the bench after their spells out of the side with injury.
Blades: Foderingham, Osborn, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.
Subs: A. Davies, Stevens, Fleck, McBurnie, Ndiaye, Lopata, Jebbison.
Barnsley: Collins, Brittain, Andersen, Helik, Veta, Styles, Wolfe, Gomes, Quina, Bassi, Morris.
Subs: Walton, Kitching, Halme, Palmer, Odour, Cole, Iseka.