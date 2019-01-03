Sheffield United v Barnet: what time is kick off, what are the odds and is it on tv?

Sheffield United host National League side Barnet in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The Blades will look to continue their impressive form this season that sees them challenging at the top end of the Championship. Meanwhile non-league Barnet, currently mid-table in the National League, will be hoping for a giant killing.

Chris Wilder. Picture: Robin Parker/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 2pm on Sunday 6 January.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match has not been chosen for coverage by the BBC or BT Sport, but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day.

How can I follow Sheffield United v Barnet live?

You can follow the match live on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Both Kean Bryan and new loan signing Kieran Dowell are expected to make their debuts for the Blades in an otherwise fully fit squad.

Who is the referee?

The referee will be Tony Harrington and the assistant referees are Mark Dwyer & Michael George. The fourth official will be Leigh Doughty.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Blades win at 2/7, a draw is 9/2 and a Barnet win is 9/1.

What is Sheffield United and Barnet’s form?

United had a good festive period and are now unbeaten in four matches and up to third in the league.

Barnet are 14th in the National League and have not reached the third round of the FA Cup since 2008. However they did win the last two matches when they reached this stage of the competition.