Sheffield United have been urged to seize their first chance of guaranteeing automatic promotion from the Championship after Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, told Paul Heckingbottom he expects to see them in the Premier League next term.

Second in the table with four matches of their season remaining, United know they will be certain of a return to the highest level if they beat West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

After facing Guardiola’s men in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium, Heckingbottom was asked what the Catalan had said to him following the final whistle of a tie settled by Riyad Mahrez’s hattrick.

“Pep said ‘We’ll see you next season’, but we know we aren’t there yet,” he replied. “Now we have to go out there and do it. We know what we need to do, with four games left. We saw the fans before (the semi-final) and that makes me even more determined that we do it at home. Because we want to do it in front of our own fans and then we can all celebrate together as a group.”

After hosting West Brom, United then contest their final home match of the campaign when Preston North End visit South Yorkshire on Saturday. They then complete their schedule for 2022/23 with trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

“We know, if we get three more points, then we are in the Premier League,” Heckingbottom added. "There’s a lot of pleasing things we can take away but now it's back to the day job."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to win promotion in front of The Blades fans: Paul Thomas / Sportimage