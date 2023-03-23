News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United urged to make 'historic' week the norm at Bramall Lane

Paul Heckingbottom has told Sheffield United’s players he wants events like next month’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to become the norm at Bramall Lane, after challenging them to continue the progression they have made since his appointment as manager.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT

United entered the international break second in the Championship table and preparing to meet Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley after beating Blackburn Rovers in the last eight of the competition on Sunday afternoon.

Before that match, against opponents centre-forward Oli McBurnie has described as “the best team in the world”, United face a number of important matches in their battle for automatic promotion. Three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand on Michael Carrick’s men, United have nine league games remaining this term.

Revealing he told United’s squad they could be about to enter a history-defining period ahead of last week’s victory over Sunderland, Heckingbottom said: “If we can keep performing well enough, we can have more weeks like this. The aim has got to be to make sure events like these become the norm for the club. We want to be involved in them all the time, and that’s what we are playing for.”

“We have to remember what we are playing for,” he added. “The club, careers and the supporters.

“We’ve been involved in some huge games already. We’ve got some even bigger ones coming up and we’ve got to get ready for them. You never become blaise about things like this. But we want to become used to being in them all the time, if you understand what I mean.”

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United holds up a t-shirt celebrating a semi final spot at Wembley stadium following the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
United were 16th in the table when Heckingbottom took charge nearly a year-and-a-half ago, going on to reach the play-off semi-finals before making a strong start to the present campaign despite facing a number of off-the-pitch challenges. Before dispatching Rovers to set-up the clash with Pep Guardiola’s star-studded side, they also ended Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of lifting the cup thanks to a goal from Iliman Ndiaye; one of a dozen players at Heckingbottom’s disposal called-up for duty by their respective countries.

“The boys, I can’t praise their professionalism enough,” Heckingbottom said. “But we’ve not achieved anything we want to achieve yet.”

Meanwhile, United have placed season tickets for the forthcoming campaign on sale to online customers. Current holders who renew before April 5th will pay only £1 more per game, according to the official launch brochure. Prices per game, during that window, begin at £16.54 for an adult viewing from The Kop. A facility, arranged with PayPal, enables the cost to be paid in three instalments.

“With one of the highest average attendances yet again in the EFL Sky bet Championship, the impressive support of Sheffield United fans has been incredible,” Stephen Bettis, United’s chief executive, said. “In the current economic climate we are conscious of other financial pressures, so we have kept pricing as affordable as possible for next season.”

A Sheffield United fan shows his passion: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Sales will be suspended until further notice following the renewal period, United have confirmed.

Sheffield United are chasing automatic ptomotion to the Premier League: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
