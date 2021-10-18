Sheffield United: Updates from Slavisa Jokanovic's press conference ahead of Millwall clash
Slavisa Jokanovic and one of his players will face the media this afternoon ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Millwall tomorrow evening, as the Blades look to build on Saturday’s victory over high-flying Stoke.
Jokanovic turned the game on its head with some inspired substitutions as the Blades, who trailed 1-0 in the second half, came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to goals from substitutes Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick.
But the Serb will know that his side cannot afford to look behind them as they look to make up the ground on the top two. Stay tuned to our live blog for updates on all the key themes to emerge from both press briefings.
Sheffield United v Millwall press conference LIVE
SJ on Brewster
Not thinking [about a loan move] we are thinking about how to balance our squad, not a January loan. He wasn’t in the squad for the last game because I had two strikers on the bench and to find the balance, normally I try to find two defenders two midfielders and two strikers, I tried with three strikers with Didzy half and half, it’s simple. If I say I consider the guy one of the most talented English players, and I don’t put him in the team you can ask me where is the sense. The sense is simple, be brave and work hard and compete with other people and change the mind. I gave other people more chance because I believe it’s the right decision for my side. For Rhian, it’s an opportunity to change my mind.
SJ on Ollie Norwood
Ollie is playing well in his position, I know him very well. We have dropped from the PL and it can be a little easier for him but he is a guy we know his characteristics, we know his strengths and weaknesses and he’s an important player for us.
SJ on Jack O’Connell
I cannot give you the right answer, I don’t expect he will come back this year. I hope he can be here for the next but I cannot give you the right answer on that.
SJ on injuries
George Baldock started working with us yesterday, but everything is the same.
SJ on his side’s defensive issues this season
We reconsidered the goal, we are in good shape and distance and in a safe situation but Stoke scored the goal, we can be stronger in the challenge because the guy who scored the goal has two of our players near him. We need to be stronger in this kind of situation and try and be better in the next situation ahead of us. Sometimes it’s great that we are strong enough to come back in the game but it’s important to keep a clean sheet and score the first goal. There were a lot of positive and encouraging things to go in the right direction.
Two well-crafted goals
Football games are 90+ minutes and the most important thing is how you finish the game. I can be satisfied how we played the game and created the chances, they caused us problems. We could still be more brave and we need to improve, I wasn’t satisfied with some minutes after they scored their goal.
SJ on Stoke
It was an important win for us. The performance was encouraging and it was a good win our confidence and our players’ trust in the process. Right now it’s behind us and we are focused on the next step.
Slavisa Jokanovic has completed
his media duties ahead of the Millwall test - here’s what he had to say...
JB on Millwall test
It’ll be a tough game, they’re physical but it’s about us. We know we’ll create chances going forward and hopefully we can score.
JB on patience
You know that, when coming to a new team. I knew I’d have to be patient and wait for my chance, hopefully I can keep taking them when they come.